Published On: Tue, Sep 7th, 2021

YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO MORE THAN YOU KNOW!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8icsaS3hHAE

Don’t deprive yourself of what is truly yours!

— If you had the right to a full menu, would you, instead, choose to eat crackers and cheese only? Watch my new video – ‘YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO MORE THAN YOU KNOW!’ – and learn about a transatlantic cruise passenger who was surviving on a meager diet, when he truly had the right to a banquet. This trues story reminds us of that we have promises from God. We are richer than many times we think ourselves to be! S.L.

