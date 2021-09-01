Texas abortion law takes effect starting today

Image courtesy of NPR

Texas’ most restrictive abortion law has taken place on Sept. 1. As reported by ABC News, the new law will ban abortions across the state.

Women’s health groups have issued emergency requests to block the new law, however, the Supreme Court has yet to comment on the new law. Texas will be the only state to outlaw abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Twelve other states have followed suit, but similar laws haven’t taken effect due to legal challenges.

Abortion providers in Texas state that the new law would prevent care for around 85% of patients. Several abortion clinics have also stated that there were full waiting rooms until midnight before the deadline.

“Our clinic staff saw patients until 11:56 last night, just 3 minutes before the 6-week abortion ban went into effect in Texas,” says Whole Women’s Health.

Staff at several abortion clinics in Texas state that they will be turning away patients starting Sept. 1. President Joe Biden issued a statement on Sept. 1 stating his position.

“This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century,” the statement said.

“The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes,” he says.

“And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.”

Justices are likely to weigh in on the matter but do not operate on a fixed timeline. Meanwhile, women’s rights advocate state that women are looking for abortions out of state and other expensive and time-consuming options for care.