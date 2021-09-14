Students Surprised With New Band Uniforms Donated by Local Farmers at Us Sugar and The Sheriff’s Foundation

Rosenwald Elementary School, South Bay

Boca Raton, FL – A surprise delivery is set for the band students at Rosenwald Elementary School in South Bay. They will receive new band uniforms on Friday, September 10th, 2021. It will be like Christmas morning when the children, who make up the school’s drumline, unwrap boxes that contain their new uniforms.

The uniforms have been donated by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation thanks to a generous contribution by farmers from U.S. Sugar. It was a great team effort as Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office community policing deputies worked with the students and school to help design the new uniforms.

Once the boxes are unwrapped, 30 young musicians will reveal their stylish new threads during a performance for their entire school. The donation is important for this rural farming community and will inspire them to create beautiful music for years to come.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and media is encouraged to attend.