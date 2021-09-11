Palm Beach County local advances to U.S. Open final four

Leylah Annie Fernandez, a Boyton Beach resident, advances to the final four of the U.S. Open.

As reported by CBS 12 News, her father Jorge Fernandez watched her game from Boyton Beach.

“I was very animated, I was yelling at the TV. Of course, my neighbors I think they think that I’m a psycho,” says Jorge.

The 19-year-old tennis player advanced after winning the fifth seed against Elina Svitolina. She won the final set tiebreaker against Svitolina with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) result. Fernandez also entered the U.S. Open as the 73rd ranked player in the world.

She has reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Arnya Sbalenka, as reported by CBS 12 News. Her dad, Jorge, wants to see her move on to the U.S. Open final.

“(I feel) just sheer happiness father. Not too many people can live out their dreams and she’s living them out as we speak, and she’s actually extremely aware that these are the beginning steps of eventually a very fruitful career if she keeps this up,” says Jorge.