‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 cast announced

Image courtesy of Variety

The cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ newest season has recently been announced. As reported by WLS TV, the cast was revealed on ‘Good Morning America’ earlier today.

The cast of season 30 will include a variety of different celebrities from actors to professional athletes. The cast list includes Suni Lee, Melanie C, Mike ‘The Miz” Mizanin, Jojo Siwa and Oliva Jade.

The cast also includes Matt James, Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby, Melora Hardin, Martin Kove, Amanda Kloots, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Brian Austin Greene and Christina Chiu.

The panel of judges will include fan favorites Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. The show will also include some favorite pro dancers like Val Chmerkovskiy. Tyra Banks will also return to host the new season.

It was also recently announced that Jojo Siwa, who identifies as queer and gay, will be partnered up with a same-sex pro partner. Siwa states that she wants viewers to know that it’s okay to be their true selves.

“It’s going to give so much to people out there, people of the LGBTQ community, everyone, people who feel just a little different. I want to make it OK for the people who come after me,” says Siwa.

The new season will premiere live Sept. 20 on ABC.