Christian Keys Named Director of Culinary Services

Christian Keys

Boca Raton, FL – Christian Keys is the new Director of Culinary Services at Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton responsible for leading all culinary services and staff at the luxury continuing care retirement community.

Originally from the Tampa Bay area, Christian first made his way to South Florida for a career opportunity 15 years ago and has been here ever since. After 20 years in the hospitality industry working in restaurants like J. Alexander’s and Seasons 52, Christian made the shift to senior living and has never looked back.

Christian has developed a true passion for working in senior living, as he is able make connections with residents and their families on a more personal level than he ever could working in the restaurant industry. Christian especially loves throwing fun and exciting parties and events where he can push the limits on the culinary experience while getting to know the community.

Christian lives in Lake Worth with his wife and three children.