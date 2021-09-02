Boca Raton woman killed in officer-involved shooting

A Boca Raton woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday night in Coconut Creek.

According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, Brittni Muldrew was speeding in a white Mercedes-Benz near the 4400 block of Hillsboro Blvd when she was stopped by police.

Police said that the vehicle was occupied by Muldrew and another passenger, Levon Lopez, also from Boca Raton.

An officer later discovered that the vehicle had just been stolen in Parkland. The officer confirmed the stolen vehicle and called for backup.

When two additional officers arrived on the scene, Muldrew reversed the car in the direction of the officers. Two of the officers fired their weapon, hitting Muldrew.

According to WPTV, police said that the officers tried to revive Muldrew on site. However, she died from the shooting.

All of the officers were taken to the hospital and were released the next morning. A K-9 officer in the incident is currently receiving treatment at an animal hospital.

Lopez was not hurt and was taken to the Broward County Jail on charges of murder and grand theft auto.

The two officers that fired their weapons during the incident remain on administrative leave.