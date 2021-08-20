September fun at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

SEPTEMBER HAPPENINGS: Japanese Paper Cranes Class (Virtual), Sado Tea Ceremonies and Koto Workshop at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Boca Raton, FL – September workshops, classes, and demonstrations:

Saturday, September 11

Virtual Family Fun: Orizuru for Peace

Time: 12pm – 3pm

Cost: FREE online activity

Commemorate the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center tragedy, and create your own Japanese paper cranes, or orizuru. Learn about Japan’s history of making these birds as a wish for peace. Fun family activities will be available at morikami.org.

Sundays, September 12, 19 or

Thursdays, September 16, 23

Sado: Tea Ceremony Class (Beginners)

Time: 10:15am –12:15am

Cost: $55 (Morikami Members $50). Advance Registration Required.

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Students are introduced to the history of the tea ceremony, as well as the etiquette on how to prepare, serve, and drink tea. Classes take place in the museum’s authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick.

Sundays, September 12, 19

Sado: Tea Ceremony Class (Intermediate)

Time: 1pm – 4pm

Cost: $55 (Morikami Members $50). Advance Registration Required.

Expand upon your knowledge of the Japanese Sado tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform a traditional Japanese tea ceremony in the museum’s authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering.

Saturday, September 18

Koto Workshop

Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Cost: $50. Advance Registration Required.

Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument first introduced to Japan from China in the 7th-8th centuries. Learn the fascinating history of this exquisite instrument and how to play it in this one-day introductory workshop. Instruments will be provided.

Masks are mandatory indoors, including the theater.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach.

For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

About Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has been a center for Japanese art and culture in South Florida since opening in 1977. Morikami invites guests to discover its South Florida’s history, connection with Japan, and explore a series of six diverse gardens, each inspired by a different historical period and style of Japanese gardening. Visitors experience traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through engaging exhibits, varied educational programs and seasonal events, a world-class bonsai display, Pan-Asian cuisine, and a distinctive museum store. The Morikami Museum is fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.