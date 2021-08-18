Scarlett Johansson’s pregnancy confirmed

Actress Scarlett Johansson confirms that she’s pregnant. As reported by CienmaBlend, rumors of Johansson’s pregnancy started when she was filming Marvel’s ‘Black Widow.’

Johansson was not present during the movie’s premiere. Husband and comedian, Colin Jost, confirms the couple’s pregnancy in a comedy skit.

Audience members state that Jost confirmed he was becoming a parent during the skit. “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” says Jost.

This will be Jost’s first child. Johansson, however, previously had a daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauric in 2014.

Johansson and Jost got married in October 2020 after their relationship made headlines.

Jost is most known for his work on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Meanwhile, Johansson is an actress known for various movies, the most recent one being ‘Black Widow.’