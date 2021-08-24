Outdoor Nature Fun

at Markham Park

Boca Raton, FL – Markham Park & Target Range (16001 W State Rd. 84, Sunrise 33326; 954-357-8868) is better known for such popular attractions as its boat ramps, campground, disc golf course, dog park, mountain bike trails, and, of course, target range. But the park’s location, in far-western Broward County at the edge of the Everglades, also makes it a perfect place for nature programs.

A few years ago, a new slate of programs called attention to the nature abundant within the 669-acre park. Now, after a hiatus due to COVID-19, such programs are slowly returning. On Saturday, September 4th, from 7:30 to 8:30PM, a New-Moon Night Hike invites you to learn about the moon and the nocturnal animals you may encounter along the trail.

Then on Saturday, September 18th, from 9 to 10AM, there will be a Bird-Watching for Beginners program. Participants will learn the fundamentals of birding and put them into practice.

All programs are led by a Parks naturalist and are suitable for all ages. They start at the park office. Participants are urged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring drinking water, insect repellent, and, for daytime programs, sunscreen. The fee is $5 per person, and the park’s regular weekend gate fee ($1.50/person, ages 5 and under free) will also be in effect. For additional information, call the park at 954-357-8868.

