Image courtesy of NPR

The series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ premieres today on Hulu. As reported by Booth Newspapers, the series is now streaming on Hulu.

The show is a mystery-comedy and was created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin. The series follows three residents obsessed with true crime as they try to solve a murder in their building. The trio podcasts their findings and follows endless clues as they try to uncover the truth.

It will star Steve Martin, Aaron Dominguez, Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

Starting Aug. 31, audiences can stream the premiere on Hulu. New subscribers can also start a free trial with plans that start at $5.99 a month.

Hulu describes the show as: “From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman & John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

“When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”