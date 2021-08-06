Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to practice

Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Vikings, returns after weeks without practice for being on a Covid-19 list. As reported by Sky Sports, Cousins states that he wouldn’t have missed practice if other quarterbacks met in large rooms and is “at peace” with not receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Image courtesy of Sky Sports

Cousins was unable to practice because he was in close contact with rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive for Covid-19. “It was disappointing to miss practice. In my entire college and pro career I have not missed four practices,” says Cousins.

“I was able to do the best I could with the situation we had. I do believe the protocols work. That’s why I believe I didn’t have Covid after a meeting like that because the mask and the social distancing works.”

Nate Stanley and Cousins have been deemed high risk due to their contacts with Mond. both quarterbacks are due back in practice on August 5. Cousins suggests larger practice rooms and meetings outside to prevent close contact with other high-risk players.

Cousins also suggested surrounding his seat with plexiglass to prevent contamination. However, the quarterback refuses to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The vaccination decision is a very private health matter for me and I’m going to keep it as such,” says Cousins.