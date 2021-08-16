Man frees deadliest rattlesnake from netting

A man frees one of the deadliest rattlesnakes in the United States from some netting. According to Newsweek, this snake is described to have venom attacking the nervous system more strongly than other rattlesnakes.

Image courtesy of Newsweek

The man, Bryan Hughes, has a snake removal service in Arizona. Hughes also posts videos of the removals on TikTok and Youtube.

“I have another Mojave rattlesnake caught in bird netting… and I need to get it out. Just like the last one, it’s not going to be fun. It’s a little less tangled up, but still, if I don’t get it out it’s going to die. And I need to do this without losing any of my fingers. I still got all ten, so let’s see how it goes,” says Hughes.

Hughes explains that the trapped snake may have a broken jaw and the tools he’ll be using to free the rattlesnake.

“The reason I don’t use a traditional grip that you would on a tube is because this stuff can get my fingers caught up in it very easily. And if my fingers are in this netting, and the snake decides to move, then I am suddenly trapped in the netting with him, and that is not a good place for your fingers to be,” says Hughes.

After freeing the snake and reassuring viewers, Hughes states that the rattlesnake will “rest” before returning to the wild. The rattlesnake was caught in bird netting but since then has been released back into the wild.

Hughes encourages locals to be mindful of other animals that live nearby and could get caught in nets.

“If you use bird netting to keep animals out of the garden, please consider that it also kills a variety of small animals. I know many don’t like snakes and don’t care, but that list also includes birds of all types, harmless snakes that you may find beneficial, bats, lizards, and small mammals like kangaroo rats,” says Hughes.