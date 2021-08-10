Local Hooters Girls raising funds for Self Help International

South Florida Hooters will match up to $10,000 raised to empower women business owners in rural communities

Boca Raton, FL – Seven local Hooters Girls are raising funds in support of Self -Help International ‘s work to empower women from August 9th– 15th. Newly crowned 2021 Miss Hooters Gianna Tulio (Boca Raton), Danielle Magda (Sarasota), Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota), Madison Novo (Weston), Lisamarie Johnson (Weston), Alyssa Duckett (Fort Myers) and Briana Smith (2019 Miss Hooters International) are participating in the fundraising efforts to invest in women business owners trying to start and grow their own business-and help them lift up their families communities in the process. South Florida Hooters will match up to $10,000 raised.

Hooters Girls Fundraising Links:

Danielle Magda (Hooters of Sarasota)

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Danielle-Magda

Madison Novo (Hooters of Weston)

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Madison-Novo

Sloan Miavitz (Hooters of Sarasota)

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sloan-Miavitz

Gianna Tulio (Hooters of Boca Raton and 2021 Miss Hooters)www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gianna-Tulio

Briana Smith (2019 Miss Hooters International)www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Briana-Smith

Lisamarie Johnson (Hooters of Weston)www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lisamarie-Johnson

Alyssa Duckett (Hooters of Fort Myers)

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alyssa-Duckett

Give a Hoot for Self-Help International by helping women in Ghana and Nicaragua start and grow their own businesses. Self Help works to support women business owners in rural communities by providing low interest micro-loans. Oftentimes, women in these small communities are not eligible to receive loans through formal banks and sometimes end up taking loans with predatory lenders. By having access to capital through Self-Help, women are able to start and invest in their businesses. In tandem with providing micro-loans, Self Help offers training sessions to help women improve their business practices so they can grow their incomes. Women are powerful agents for changes, and when you invest in them, they are able to lift up their families and communities. Economically empowered women empower others. With the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial to help women invest in their businesses. For more information on Self-Help International visit selfhelpinternational.org.

South Florida Hooters is supporting this great cause in memory of the late Dave “Lags” Lageschulte, Hooters franchise owner, Waverly native, and long-time supporter of Self-Help International

South Florida Hooters is supporting this great cause in memory of the late Dave "Lags" Lageschulte, Hooters franchise owner, Waverly native, and long-time supporter of Self-Help International

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida.