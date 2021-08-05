Local gym offers free membership for those vaccinated

The Palm Beach Gym, located on 7561 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton is offering free memberships to people who are vaccinated against Covid-19. As reported by WPTV, the campaign was created to encourage more people to get vaccinated and fight against the pandemic.

Image courtesy of WPTV

“Anybody new who comes through the door who shows us their vaccine card is just going to get a month for free,” says Johnathan Larkin, owner of The Palm Beach Gym. Larkin says that he wants to help stop the spread of the global virus. “I felt a heavy responsibility to our community,” says Larkin.

Larkin states that he believes states can do more to protect themselves against Covid-19. He also believes that there’s only so much that President Biden can do to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “We can reach an audience that he can’t reach,” says Larkin.

Workers at Larkin’s gym have already seen many people take advantage of his offer. Larkin hopes that other businesses will follow his example and promote the community to get vaccinated. “I think it is the responsibility of every business in the community to offer incentives, so we do have the safest community,” says Larkin.