Labor Day is the Second Deadliest Weekend on the Road

Data Shows Florida is Third State for Fatal Car Accidents

Boca Raton, FL – Labor Day marks the end of summer – for most of the country. But it also marks the second-worst weekend to be on the roads in the United States, averaging 448 deaths on the road each year according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates 466 people may die on U.S. roads this Labor Day holiday period.

And in Florida specifically? Florida has ranked among the top deadliest states during the Labor Day weekend for the past decade, federal data shows. We ranked third behind California and Texas with 30 fatal car wrecks – based on a 2019 study.

Why so many accidents this weekend? Labor Day is the last of the summer holidays and a time when people are traveling to see family or vacationing.

This leads to traffic spikes, more fatigued drivers, speeding cars, night driving, and distracted driving. This on top of those that decide to drink and drive, and we have a recipe for disaster.

So how can you stay safe and hopefully avoid an accident? Personal Injury attorney Michael Pike, managing partner at Pike & Lustig, shares these tips.