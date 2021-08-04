Katrina Johnson-Thompson injured during Olympic race

Great Britain’s Katrina Johnson-Tompson collapsed during the 200 meters athletics event. As reported by Reuters, Thompson suffered from an injured Achilles tendon months before.

Image courtesy of Reuters

Thompson had won her hurdles and cleared 1.86 meters in the high jump, qualifying her for the fourth event. However, during the fourth event, Thompson was offered a wheelchair to be taken off the track.

Thompson reportedly waved volunteers away and walked to the finish line. Those inside the Olympic stadium applauded her. On Twitter, Team Great Britain stated that she injured her calf.

Many other athletes complained about the difficulty and heat of the race. One of them being Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands and Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium.

“It was very hot this morning, and it was very difficult for me. I wasn’t feeling well at the beginning. I was better during the high jump because it was later in the day. “I tried to put something in my shoe because each time I jumped it hurt, but it wasn’t enough for me. That’s why I wasn’t feeling well. I was expecting better but I don’t have any regrets for today,” says Thiam.

“With long jump coming up, I feel like there’s a bit more tension because there are others out there who are able to collect more points than me,” says Vetter.

The heptathlon will resume on August 5 and begin with the long jump.