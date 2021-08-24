Kathy Hochul is the first woman named governor of New York

Image courtesy of USA Today

Kathy Hochul is the first woman to be sworn in as governor in New York. As reported by USA Today, Hochul takes office two weeks after Cuomo announced he was stepping down.

Hochul will also be the first governor to hail from outside the Metropolitan Area. “The promise I make to all New Yorkers, right here and right now: I will fight like hell for you every single day, like I’ve always done and always will,” says Hochul said at a news conference on Aug. 11.

This is the second time in 14 years that a New York lieutenant governor has risen to the executive role. The last time this occurred was David Paterson’s succession of Eliot Spitzer in 2008.

Before serving as lieutenant governor, Hochul has served in Congress for 18 months from 2011 to 2013. She was also an Erie County clerk from 2007 to 2011. Hochul has become the 45th woman to serve as governor of any state.

“It would be very significant for the first woman governor of New York to prioritize advancing women’s economic opportunities. And (Hochul) cannot do that unless she wins against the delta variant,” says president of the New York chapter of the National Organization of Women, Sonia Ossorio.