Kathy Griffin announces lung cancer operation

Comedian Kathy Griffin announces that she will be undergoing surgery for lung cancer. As reported by NBC News, the comedian announced the news on Twitter.

Image courtesy of NBC News

Griffin is said to operate on her left lung and that doctors are “optimistic” for her to make a full recovery. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin posted on Twitter. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” the post continues.

After making the announcement on social media, Griffin received large amounts of support from fans and friends. “A major, scary ordeal but they will remove it and you will be just fine. In the meantime I will keep you in my prayers dear Kathy,” says actress Mia Farrow.

Griffin also received support from advocacy group GLADD who wrote “sending you love and support.”