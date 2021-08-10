How to prepare for this new school year

With the second week of August underway, many kids are returning to school. Going back to school is fun for parents and students alike, but this school year will look very different. This will be the first start of the school year during a pandemic.

Many parents and students are worried and uncertain about what to do when kids return to classes. However, here are some tips on the best ways to go back to school. From tips on school supply shopping, lunch planning, questions about Covid-19 and preserving your child’s mental health.

School supplies and uniforms

A great way to start the school year off strong is to stock up on supplies. Some parents like to do their school supply shopping early, but some parents take advantage of the last few weeks to get all the discounts. The back-to-school tax holiday has passed, usually taking place between July 31 to August 9, but there are other ways to save money while shopping.

Many people want to keep a safe distance while shopping for supplies this year because of Covid-19 and there are many many to do that. Stores are offering options to deliver purchases to houses or a Covid-19 appropriate way to shop with social distancing and recommending mask use. Customers can also order their purchases online and pick them up in-store with a contactless delivery.

Another trick that can help shoppers save money is asking for a price check in stores. Some stores will be willing to give customers the online price if they ask for a price check at checkout.

Stocking up on small things like pens, notecards, pencils, glue and similar items at the beginning of the year is also a helpful tip. If parents stock up on minor school supplies early on, they won’t have to buy them again in the middle of the year.

Stores like Target, Walmart, Apple and Old Navy offer discounts in their stores for school-related products during the back-to-school week. Target, Walmart, Old Navy and Johnathan Reed also sell uniforms and back-to-school clothing for children.

If parents realize that they have more than enough school supplies or uniforms, don’t throw them away just yet. Parents can donate unused supplies and uniforms to their local YMAC, local churches and local Red Apple Supplies. The week before the start of school is a wonderful opportunity to give to other students in need.

School lunches

Some children will return to school and go back to their school’s lunch program. The Palm Beach County school district has been distributing free lunches for all students 18 and younger during the summer and has similar plans for the upcoming school years. Parents are already able to apply for the free and reduced-price lunch programs by searching for the application online.

For those who bring their lunches from home, it’s important to motivate children to have a healthy diet. Maintaining a child’s healthy diet, especially for young children, can be challenging but there are some ways to make it easier.

Making lunches that are healthy and interactive is a great way to start. Giving fruits and vegetables fun shapes like animals can motivate children to eat their fruits and vegetables. Having a colorful lunch can also motivate children to eat. Making sure to include all the things a child needs to eat in the correct portions is also essential to their healthy diet.

Don’t be afraid to add a sweet treat or a favorite snack in the child’s lunchbox either. Sometimes, a little something different, even if it isn’t necessarily healthy, can brighten up a child’s day. Parents should try to keep a balance between healthy and enjoyable with their child’s meal, but there shouldn’t be pressured to make things a certain way.

If a parent isn’t able to make a decorated lunch for their child every day, it’s okay. A child’s lunch should always be what works for the household with the child’s health in mind.

Covid-19

The pandemic is in the front of every parent and child’s mind. There are split opinions about whether or not children should wear masks or get vaccinated before returning to school. For many schools in Palm Beach County, the use of face masks is required unless parents send the student to school with a note from their doctor on the first day back. The choice to vaccinate your child before the start of classes also varies between households.

The best thing that parents can do is to look up what their child’s school has to say about Covid-19. Check what the school’s policy is for combating the pandemic. It is also recommended to check what the school distinct plans to do to prevent the spread of the virus.

Returning to in-person classes after spending so long at home can be overwhelming for students. It’s important to talk to your child before returning to classes.

Talking about the situation can help reduce your child’s anxiety about going back to school. It’s also important to teach your children about being respectful with others who have different views on the pandemic.

Look for signs of anxiety in your child as well. Anxiety can present itself in many different ways but some of the most common forms are headaches, stomach aches and a disrupted sleep schedule. Also try to find ways for your child to destress like drawing, journaling or participating in a sport.

Mental Health

The mental health of students has been a rising topic since the pandemic began. It’s important to make your child’s mental health a priority, especially during uncertain and stressful times.

Maintaining a safe space and open environment can help your child get more comfortable. Encourage your kid to confide in you with their stress through talking as well.

It’s helpful for children to keep a healthy afterschool, homework and sleep schedule as well. The best approach that parents can have on mental health is being open and patient with it. Communication is also key to addressing healthy mental health.

Reporting to school is not going to be easy for anyone, but it is possible. Remember that children are just as stressed and excited for the start of school. Teachers and parents are also excited and worried about the start of classes. Remember to respect others when going back to school and it can help the first week back to school go smoothly.