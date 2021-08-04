Published On: Wed, Aug 4th, 2021

Florida breaks record again with 12,408 COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to new data released on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida rose to an all-time high with 12,408 patients.

The total represents 22.56% of total inpatient beds, based on 232 hospitals reporting.

The previous record was set on Tuesday when it was reported that 11,515 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

The records for most COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida have been broken every day since Sunday.

Last year, at the peak of the pandemic, Florida hit its peak of 10,170 hospitalizations on July 23, 2020.

