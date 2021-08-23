Published On: Mon, Aug 23rd, 2021

Eric Stonestreet announces engagement

Image Courtesy of CNN

Actor Eric Stonestreet recently announces his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer. As reported by CNN, the announcement was made over social media.

Stonestreet posted his engagement on Instagram and commented, “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.’” 

Friends and family of the couple announced their congratulations as well. 

“I honestly don’t know who is luckier (lie: I do),” says co-star, Julie Bowen. “Jesus Christ. Finally,” says Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “YAY!!! We are so happy for you,” says Gwyneth Paltrow.

Stonestreet and Schweitzer had been dating for over five years. They met at a charity event in Kansas City in 2016. 

