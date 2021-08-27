El Paso Police launch investigation in police-involved shooting

The El Paso Police Department is launching an investigation on an officer for a shooting in East El Paso, Texas.

According to KTSM TV, the shooting occurred after a fight broke out in front of a bar.

Police state that units responded to a fight in process at the Ciros Bar and Kitchen on North Zaragoza around 2 a.m.

The police also stated that while investigating the fight, an unknown suspect fired shots towards the police.

Officers located the suspect and fired a shot before the suspect fled the scene.

No injuries or arrests were reported relating to the shooting, however, arrests were made relating to the fight. Investigations are underway and the news is developing.