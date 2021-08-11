Christina Ricci announces pregnancy

Actress Christina Ricci announces that she’s pregnant with her second child. As reported by Good Morning America, Ricci shared a photo of her sonogram to announce the news.

Image courtesy of ABC News

Ricci hinted that James Heerdegen is not the father by captioning her post with, “Life keeps getting better” and tagging hairstylist Mark Hampton.

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen in July 2020 after being married in October 2013. Hampton also shared photos of Ricci’s sonograms on Instagram.

Various stars have congratulated Ricci on the news including Lana Del Ray and Kat Dennings. The actress also recently wrote to Hampton on social media, “This year is going to be the best one yet.”