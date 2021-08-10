Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Image courtesy of Kentucky Today

Actress Christina Applegate announces that she has multiple sclerosis. As reported by Kentucky Today, stated in a tweet that she was diagnosed a few months ago.

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” says Applegate. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”

The disease of multiple sclerosis, or MS, affects the nervous system and typically results in physical and cognitive declines. Applegate states that her diagnosis has been a “tough road.”

The actress has also previously discussed her battle with breast cancer in 2008. Applegate has also discussed her double mastectomy and having her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.