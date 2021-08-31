Boca Raton Mayor Named President of Florida League of Mayors

The Florida League of Mayors, an organization for Florida’s Mayors, founded and developed by Florida’s Mayors, announced that Scott Singer, Mayor of the City of Boca Raton, was elected President of the Association. He succeeds outgoing President Terrill Hill, Mayor of the City of Palatka, and will serve a one-year term.

“I want to thank my fellow Mayors for the trust they’ve placed in me to lead this association,” said Singer. “The Florida League of Mayors is the finest organization for us to connect and share new ideas and best practices, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead us as we continue our great work.”

Singer continued, “This year has been incredibly trying for many reasons. Home Rule continues to be under attack, and our abilities as Mayors to lead our cities have been further handicapped. As we continue facing the challenges of today and prepare for the challenges of the future, I’m confident that if we face them together, we’ll succeed in greater numbers and with greater strength.”

Singer is serving his third term on the Florida League of Mayors Board of Directors. He was first elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014 and has served as the City’s Mayor since 2018. In addition to his official role with the City, Singer has also served on several governmental boards, including the United States Conference of Mayors Advisory Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Palm Beach County School District Advisory Boundary Committee, the Palm Beach County Independent School Surtax Oversight Committee, and completed the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative Program. Singer has also received the Home Rule Hero Award from the Florida League of Cities three times for his advocacy efforts during legislative session.

In addition to his public service, Singer owns several small businesses, including a law firm focused on entrepreneurs. As an attorney, he has earned the AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell for the highest ethical standards and legal ability. Singer is also a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator and helps resolve business disputes. He has also served with several nonprofit organizations, including the Boca Raton Education Advisory Board, the Boca Raton Historical Society, the State Attorney’s Sober Homes Task Force and more.

“President Singer’s passion for both public service and the Florida League of Mayors is abundantly obvious to anyone who knows or speaks to him,” said FLM Executive Director Scott Dudley. “That passion is one of the many reasons why he’ll be successful in leading our membership this next year. I’m looking forward to not only working with him in his new role as President, but also to seeing him excel at leading this great group of Mayors.”

The Association also elected Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam President-Elect, and appointed members to the Board of Directors.

Since 2005, the Florida League of Mayors has served as the official nonpartisan organization representing Florida’s Mayors. As a membership-driven association, the primary duty of the Florida League of Mayors is to ensure active advocacy and provide a powerful platform for Florida’s Mayors to speak out on issues of important interest to their cities and citizens.