Boca Raton FC Announces Two-Day August Tryout

Boca Raton Football Club is looking to add players for the upcoming 2021 Fall Season.

After a successful 2021 National Premier Soccer League season which saw Boca Raton FC earn its first NPSL Playoff Berth, Boca Raton FC is looking to add talented players ages 18 and up to its roster for a busy 2021 Fall Season.

Unlike previous seasons, the open tryout will be a two-day event this time around. The tryout will take place on August 17 and 19 at Caloosa Park in Boynton Beach, FL,

Players are required to attend both days for the tryout.

“We had a fantastic turnout in our July Open Tryout, but unfortunately I’m sure we missed some players who may have been unable to attend,” said Boca Raton FC president, Douglas Heizer. “We had a talented group last season but as we continue our preparations for the 2021 Fall Season, maybe there are players who slipped through the cracks that the club has not yet seen that could be useful in the various leagues we will compete in.”

Players who try out for Boca Raton FC have the opportunity to play in different leagues, play in high-caliber competitions, as well as friendlies such as the ones the club has played in the past versus the New York Cosmos, FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Jamaican National Team, and São Paulo.

Furthermore, Fall Season players are the first to be seen for our Summer 2022 season. During the summer season, Boca Raton FC gives 23 full scholarships to the best players, evaluated by the coaches.

Male hopefuls, aged 18 and over, interested in attending the Open Tryout must pre-register and can do so by heading over to https://thebocaratonfootballclub.sportngin.com/register/form/359100933.

The registration fee to participate in the tryout will be $120 per player and must be made online during the registration process. Spaces at the open tryouts will be limited and by pre-registration only.

