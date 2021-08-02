Art Exhibit “Wild Things”

Sue Gurland

Sept 10-Oct 6 Sugar Sand Park Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – “Wild Things,” paintings of whimsical animals by Boca Raton artist Sue Gurland, appeals to the young and the young-at-heart. The exhibit at the Sugar Sand Park Community Center at 300 Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL runs from Friday, September 10th through October 6th. Opening reception is 2-5 pm. September 12th.

Wild Things is a homage to Maurice Sendak. His book of the same name encouraged children to express their emotions through animal fantasies. “The colorful animals in my paintings,” said Gurland, “reflect the joy and wonder of the natural world as seen through the eyes of a child.”

Gurland grew up Woodstock, New York, surrounded by artists and the beautiful Catskill Mountains. When she took up painting in retirement, these long-forgotten childhood memories emerged on canvas, transformed by time and space.

Gurland enrolled in Intuitive Painting: Painting from the Heart at Old School Square in Delray Beach. “I not only learned the basics of painting,” said Gurland, “but my inner, hidden child found its path to its outer expression.”

Gurland starts each painting with random marks on a blank canvas not knowing what the painting will be about. At some point, she has an “Aha!” moment when the rough outline of a Wild Thing emerges. She then paints over distracting marks, adds definition and applies layers of paint to create texture. She especially works on each animal’s eyes to animate its spirit.

“Not knowing what I am painting is unsettling. I just trust that my intuition will guide my heart, hand and brush,” says Gurland. “After I finish a painting, I often discover a spiritual connection to the image. My hope is that viewers of this exhibit will also experience a sense of the interconnection of all living things.”

Gurland’s paintings can also be viewed at suelynnart.com where they are available as prints, mugs, tote bags, note cards and more.