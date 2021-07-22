Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida to present Twelfth Night

Boca Raton & Delray Beach – August 14th & 15th

Boca Raton, FL – The Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida will present their production of Twelfth Night for two performances only – at the Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton on August 14th, and at the Delray Beach Playhouse on August 15th.



One of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays, Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy of love and ambition, and centers on twins Viola and Sebastian. Separated in a shipwreck, each believes the other has been lost. Viola disguises herself as a young man named Cesario, and the now identical sister and brother separately seek their fortunes in the sea-coast country of Illyria. Viola/Cesario unwittingly captures the heart of the wealthy countess Olivia and romantic and comedic complications ensue.

The play is believed to have been written between 1601 and 1602 as a Twelfth Night entertainment for the close of the Christmas season, and features several of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters, including Sir Toby Belch, Sir Andrew Aguecheek, the fool Feste, and Malvolio the pompous steward of Countess Olivia’s household.

Founded by noted South Florida Actor/Director/Producer Peter Galman, the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida’s mission is to cultivate an appreciation of Shakespeare among new audiences through the employment of professional actors trained to give the most authentic performance culled from the cues and clues found in the 1623 First Folio. The company has performed the Bard’s plays and conducted workshops in multiple venues and schools throughout the state.

Galman has assembled an impressive cast for this production, including Sara Elizabeth Grant as Viola, Seth Trucks as Malvolio, Johnbarry Green as Sir Toby Belch, Michael Font as Feste, and Laurie Tanner as Maria. Galman will take on the role Sir Andrew Aguecheek.

General Admission tickets for Twelfth Night are available online and are Free. There are also VIP tickets available for each performance. For more information about the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida please visit https://shakestroupe.org or contact Peter W. Galman at [email protected] / 718-813-7383 or Carol Kassie at [email protected] / 561-445-9244.

Twelfth Night performance dates and times:

August 14 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: General Admission – Free

VIP Tickets: $25

Mizner Park Cultural Center

201 Plaza Real,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Box Office: 844-672-2849

Tickets online: https://miznerparkculturalcenter.com/events/twelfth-night-or-what-you-will

August 15 at 2:00 pm

Tickets: General Admission – Free

VIP Tickets: $25

Delray Beach Playhouse

950 NW 9th Street

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Box Office: 561-272-1281

Tickets online: https://delraybeachplayhouse.com/performance/twelfth-night-or-what-you-will