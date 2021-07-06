Nintendo Switch OLED model will go on sale October 8th for $350

Nintendo has announced the long-awaited update to their Nintendo Switch Models.

On October 8th, Nintendo will release a new model with a larger 7-inch 720p OLED display.

Other than the new screen, this model includes an adjustable stand for tabletop play, 64GB of built-in storage (up from 32GB), a new dock with a wired ethernet port built-in, and improved audio for handheld or tabletop play. Nintendo only mentions “up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode” for the TV dock.

Nintendo’s new OLED Switch.

However, for those looking for more upgrades to this model, there’s little else changed over the original device.

According to Nintendo, the battery life on this new OLED Switch will be nine hours, the same amount as the current Switch. This OLED Switch is slightly longer than the original and also slightly heavier at 0.71 pounds (0.32kg) versus the 0.66-pound (0.29kg) weight of the original Switch.

Original Joy-Cons will all work with this new Switch, and all existing games will run on this new OLED model. Nintendo is also offering both black and white units when the Switch OLED model ships later this year. The new dock will also work with both the Nintendo Switch and this new OLED model.

The new Switch dock.

The new Switch arrives nearly two years after Nintendo’s Switch Lite, a smaller and cheaper version of the Switch that you can’t hook up to a TV. The Switch Lite debuted at $199 in September 2019.