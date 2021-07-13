Hundreds gather all over South Florida to support Cuban protests

Hundreds of people in Palm Beach County have rallied in support of the Cuban people. According to WFLX, protests have been breaking out all over South Florida and Plam Beach County since July 11. Many have gathered and protested Cuba’s communist regime at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail to show solidarity.

Image courtesy of WFLX

Many Cubans and Cuban-Americans have expressed their frustration with Cuba’s government in these protests. “That today, they decided to go out on the street. And I want my people to know that we are with them,” says Yunel Leyva. “No more misery, no more hunger and no more abuse and police abuse.”

“I want there to be justice because honestly over there, we’re killing ourselves. Like the government is killing the people,” says Elianny DeArmas. “They don’t let us communicate with them. There’s nothing. No sort of communication, they don’t let us help them. There’s nothing.”

Local Cubans and supporters of the protests have held up signs that say ‘Patria Y Vida’ or ‘Homeland And Life’ to continue with their protest of Cuba’s government. Many locals are hoping that the Cuban people will know that they are being supported in South Florida.

President Biden has also released a statement about the protests. The statement reads:

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime. The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”