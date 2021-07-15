Former Duke Basketball Coach, Joanne P. McCallie, to Address FAU Students

Former Duke University women’s basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie, now an author and advocate for mental health awareness, will speak to students in Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business on July 22.

McCallie, known as Coach P, will address the “Managing the Sport Enterprise” class, part of FAU’s MBA Sport Management program. The virtual presentation beginning at 7 p.m. also is open to the general public, but pre-registration is required here.

“Throughout my life and career, I have always cherished the advice I’ve gotten from others,” McCallie said. “Mentorship matters, and I look forward to sharing stories about my coaching career and journey with mental health. Hopefully, students can learn from my experience.”

Before stepping down prior to the 2020 season, McCallie spent 13 years at Duke, winning three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and three ACC Coach of the Year awards. She also was head coach at the University of Maine and Michigan State University, reaching the National Championship game in 2005 with Michigan State and being named the National Coach of the Year by the Associated Press. Her overall coaching record is 646-255.

During the pandemic, she wrote a book, “Secret Warrior,” about her own experiences with bipolar disorder. In a February interview with Robin Roberts on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” McCallie told Roberts she originally was in denial about her condition.

McCallie also explained that now is the appropriate time to tell her story because it would have served as a distraction to her teams when she was coaching.

James Riordan, Ph.D., director of FAU’s MBA Sport Management program, reached out to McCallie as part of an ongoing speakers’ series. He has organized executive and celebrity presentations in recent years to augment classroom instruction.

“We are honored, grateful and excited to provide the opportunity for our students and friends of FAU to hear from such a renowned and iconic women’s college basketball coach,” Riordan said. “Coach P offers insights on her amazing career and how she addressed mental health issues. She is a true champion and advocate for those dealing with and managing this condition.”