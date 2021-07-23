Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute Expands Services to Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital has expanded its life-saving cancer diagnosis and treatment services in Palm Beach County to a new location at Bethesda Health City, part of Bethesda Hospital East. The facility is located at 10301 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach.

“We look forward to this partnership that will help us bring state-of-the-art comprehensive oncology care closer to our patients and community,” says Nelson Lazo, CEO of Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West are all part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest not-for-profit medical provider in the region. Baptist Health also operates Miami Cancer Institute and is in the process of integrating their complementary services to give patients increased and expedited access to expert care.

Lynn Cancer Institute has one of the largest comprehensive oncology programs in Florida, offering top medical and surgical experts as well as the latest in diagnostics and therapeutic cancer treatments. The Institute, which receives about 150,000 patient visits yearly, takes a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care and has access to groundbreaking research trials from nationally recognized programs.

“When we work together, we can accomplish more,” says Louise Morrell, M.D., medical director of Lynn Cancer Institute. “With every cancer diagnosis, our goal is to provide patients and their families with personalized care driven by the latest molecular testing and state-of-the-art technology, while maintaining an unsurpassed patient experience.”

Bethesda Hospital East provides comprehensive services, including a nationally recognized orthopedic total joint replacement program; cardiovascular care; vascular, endovascular and robotic surgery; women’s and children’s services and also offers inpatient oncology services and an infusion center on its campus in Boynton Beach, north of Boca Raton. The hospital offers imaging services at Bethesda Health City, an outpatient center on Hagen Ranch Road between Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West. Oncology services at this location will be identified as Lynn Cancer Institute at Bethesda – Radiation Oncology, under the direction of Michael Kasper, M.D., medical director of radiation oncology at the Institute.

In addition to its main location at Boca Regional, Lynn Cancer Institute already operates two satellite facilities in Delray Beach — one on Military Trail and the other on Linton Boulevard. With increasing cancer specialization and the need for the latest technology, the expansion to Bethesda Hospital will greatly benefit patients.

“In coordination with Miami Cancer Institute, our programs are really the anchors of cancer care from the Keys to Palm Beach County,” Dr. Morrell says. “Our common goal is to ensure that every patient with cancer, or at high risk, has access to the very best care available. Integration means widening our circle of expertise and having support as we expand.”

To learn more about Lynn Cancer Institute, call 561-955-6627 or visit www.brrh.com/Services/Lynn Cancer-Institute.

About Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute

The Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer centers in South Florida and is accredited as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons. The Lynn Cancer Institute treats more than 4,000 patients each year in facilities such as the Harvey & Phyllis Sandler Pavilion, the state-of-the-art cancer center. While traditional cancer treatment requires patients to travel from physician to physician and manage their own scheduling, the Sandler Pavilion centralizes services in one location. This simplifies the entire process for patients, from diagnosis and treatment, to Wellness and Survivorship programs and allows patients to focus on one thing — recovery.

More than 20 oncology physicians and a full complement of oncology professionals are on staff to serve the patients at the Lynn Cancer Institute. Patients receive treatment and services from specialists in genetics, surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, pathology and imaging. In addition, staff includes research nurses, who improve patient access to clinical trials and the most advanced forms of treatment.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the highest quality patient care, satisfaction and safety. If you would like to learn more about supporting the mission of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, visit our website at donate.brrh.com. For more information, visit BRRH.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.