Elton John speaks out against DaBaby for homophobic comments

Elton John condoms DaBaby for comments the rapper made at a concert about people living with HIV. As reported by Reuters, Elton John stated that the comments made by DaBaby fuel “stigma and discrimination.”

Image Courtesy of Reuters

DaBaby told his audience in Miami to “put your cell phone light up” but not those who are HIV positive. He continued by saying “(had) any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks.”

The rapper received widespread criticism for his comments and since then apologized. One of those who spoke out against DaBaby was Elton John.

“We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” says John, who has an AIDS charitable foundation.

Dua Lipa, who featured DaBaby in her song, spoke out against his comments. The singer states she was shocked and horrified by his comments. Label boohooMoon also announced that they will no longer work with the rapper.

DaBabt issued statements online, at first defending himself and then apologizing. “Anybody who done ever been effected (sic) by AIDS/HIV, y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies,” says DaBaby on Twitter.