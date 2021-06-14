Publix gunman’s Facebook posts went unreported

On Thursday, June 10, two people were shot and killed at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach before the perpetrator turned the gun on himself.

The victims were a grandmother, 69-year-old Litha Varone, and her one-year-old grandson. Varone is being referred to by the community as a hero since security footage showed that she tried to fight the gunman after he shot the toddler.

The gunman was identified later that day as 55-year-old Timothy Wall, according to the SunSentinel.

Prior to the shooting, Wall made a post on his Facebook account expressing his desire to kill people and children. During a press conference, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained that Wall’s ex-wife also noticed that he was exhibiting strange and paranoid behavior.

Bradshaw communicated his frustration that Wall’s posts and behaviors were not reported to the authorities. “You think a damn soul told us about that? No, and if it sounds like I’m angry, it’s because I am,” Bradshaw said.

He referenced Florida’s Red Flag laws which allow law enforcement to seize firearms owned by an individual believed to be at risk of committing crimes.

“That’s how this could’ve been prevented… then you wouldn’t have two people dead,” Bradshaw said. “That’s how it can work if people would only get involved. … It’s not to take guns away from people. It’s to get the guns out of the hands of people like this, that shouldn’t have them.”