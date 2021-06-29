Palm Beach County’s Youth Service’s Department offers food service program

Palm Beach County’s Summer Food Service Program has begun and will be extended through all of Palm Beach County. In a news release, Palm Beach County announces that the program will offer 46 cold meals to different locations and allow children to eat meals on-site.

The program will reignite the Grab ‘n Go meal distribution and include 15 Palm Beach County libraries as meal sites. It will also have a mobile feeding program. The Summer Food Service Program, or SFSP, will visit five locations in the county for one Grab ‘n Go service meal per week.

Children ages 18 and under are eligible for the Summer Food Service Program from June through August and during times of emergency. Meals and snacks are also available to people with disabilities, over 18, who participate in school programs for the disabled.

Sites are located throughout Palm Beach County and in low-income neighborhoods. Parents can collect Grab ‘n Go meal kits without their children but must bring identification for the child. Acceptable identification includes student ID, the child’s passport or government-issued ID, birth certificate, adoption decree, immunization records or school demographics.

The Summer Food Service Program will operate until August 6, 2021. Site locations can be located on the Youth Service’s website.