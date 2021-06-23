New Destination Waterfront Restaurant Seaspray Officially Launches at Waterstone Resort & Marina

SeaSpray ExecChef Kelley Randall, Director F&B Laura Cook and Managing Partner Matthew Lane

Making Florida Summer Even Hotter, Boca’s Only Waterfront Enclave is Now Open, Serving Up Local Cuisine with Casual Coastal Elegance

Boca Raton, FL — A waterfront restaurant with a Florida bend for local seafare and tropical themed cocktails in convivial digs, SeaSpray is bringing Boca Raton everything it never had but always secretly needed, an intracoastal escape made of equal parts glamour and laid-back charm.

Developed by Evolution Hospitality as part of an extensive half a million dollar renovation to Waterstone Resort & Marina, SeaSpray is led by VP of F&B/acclaimed Executive Chef Kelley Randall, who developed an innovative, sustainably-minded menu rooted in traditional staples highlighted by local seafood.

“You can come by boat or by car, have a bunch of burgers, order fresh salads and quality seafood options or reserve an 8pm seating and dine more formally, for steak, grilled Mahi or other quality entrees. There’s both glitz and familiarity — but it’s a breezy vibe,” says Randall.

Menu highlights include shareable plates such as Sticky Cauliflower with sesame soy glaze, toasted sesame seeds and scallions; Grilled Octopus with chorizo, fingerling potato, olives, cilantro-scallion vinaigrette; and Pear Tortellini with truffle cream sauce, rosemary, parmesan; “Handhelds” like the Mahi Reuben with tangy cabbage slaw, 1000 island dressing, served on marbled rye bread and the Seaspray Burger with prime beef, aged cheddar, iceberg, red onion, tomato, signature sauce, served on a brioche bun; and Mains including Chicken Paillard with romaine, orange segments, fennel, red grapes, toasted almonds, mustard vinaigrette; Skirt Steak Frites with chipotle marinade, chimichurri, rosemary parmesan fries; and Frutti di Mare with lobster, gulf shrimp, clams, mussels, linguine, spicy san marzano sauce, parmesan crostini.

For evenings of revelry or breezy lunchtime celebration, guests can indulge in a mixologist-curated list of craft cocktails every bit as exciting as the menu. Think Signature Cocktails like Dark & Stormy with goslings dark rum, ginger beer, lime and Pomegranate Martini with tito’s, palma liqueur, grand marnier; Frozen libations like Bailey’s Colada with oak & cane rum, pineapple, coconut, baileys float and Mudslide with new amsterdam vodka, kahlúa, baileys, ice cream, chocolate; Margaritas such as Pineapple Jalapeño with dulce vida tequila, muddled jalapeno, pineapple juice, lime and Blue Lagoon with casamigos tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice.

As for design, the 2,000-square-foot-eatery’s unmistakable nod to both modern tropical and vintage chic makes for a uniquely casual-meets-luxurious experience with fully outdoor covered and patio dining an expansive outdoor bar and gorgeous private dining room accommodating up to 20. Think Beverly Hills intermingled with Tulum style. With both traditional elegance and fun, edgy and cool vibes present, the ambience embraces older and newer generations alike. Each piece of furniture at SeaSpray is unique, custom-designed by the team to dress the experience, while spot lights, neon signs and soft champagne lighting create a myriad of differing atmospheres all within one space, fashioning a sweetly intimate mood in a social setting.

The space embraces South Florida’s tropical nature. There are different spaces for different people and moods. Seating is arranged in such a way that everyone will have a gorgeous view, and each nook and cranny feels different. The idea is to feel like you’re in your own backyard, overlooking the intracoastal.

Onsite, an oversized mural by local artist Gabriela Benatar spanning seven walls total, celebrates South Florida in its entire splendor, highlighting the local flora and fauna and speaking to the constant evolution of both our surroundings and ourselves, celebrating nature while bringing a little bit of the outside in. The mural took two months to complete.



SeaSpray Cobb Salad

SeaSpray Mahi Reuben

SeaSpray Interior

SeaSpray Interior

SeaSpray Rendering

Photo: Gyorgy Papp