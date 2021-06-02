Memorial Growing and Neighbors Calling for Change After Boca Raton Crash

A memorial is growing as of Monday after victims of the Boca Raton crash were identified.

Memorial growing for the victims of the early Sunday crash in Boca Raton. Photo sourced from WPTV.

Flowers, pictures, and balloons were left on the memorial site by a group of people.

As stated in a WPTV article, “Investigators said three of the kids in the car were killed: Ramiro Gomez, 18, Sebastian Rivas, 13, and Brielle Snowden, 13.”

Along with the teenagers, the other 58- and 55-year-old car passengers were also killed in the accident.

According to the Palm Beach County’s Sheriff’s Office, the car carrying the eight passengers was speeding along Camino Real when it lost control and flipped onto the other vehicle with the older couple. Six of the eight passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

Neighbors are asking for a change after crash killing 3 teens and 2 adults. Photo sourced from WPTV.

According to another article by WPTV, county data shows that there have been 14 crashes in Camino Real since 2017. Now, neighbors are asking for a change.

Saying that the intersection is a popular place for speeding, resident Gina Miller hopes to see change and “to try and get the police to do something to try and slow this traffic down because we don’t want to see any other families impacted.”

“County officials said they cannot add speed bumps or change the speed limit, but they will investigate if a speed study need to be done and if and when enforcement efforts could be added to this part of Camino Real,” the article stated.

WPTV was able to interview 12-year-old Dariya Hill who was inside the car.

Surviving the crash with stitches and a soreness, Hill was able to walk. Knowing Sebastian from school as a “really fun and funny person,” Hill said it was an emotional 24 hours.

“The other kids in the car were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.” Miranda Christian said in her article.