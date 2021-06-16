Local Youth Introduced to Summer Sports, Music, and Art Camp

Village of Palm Spring joins The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County in sending local youth to Regional Camp and Music and Arts Conservatory

Boca Raton, FL – On Monday, June 21st, the Village of Palm Springs in partnership with the Lake Worth and West Palm Beach Corps of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, will send 52 youth, ages of 7 -17, to the South Florida Regional Camp Keystone in Starke, Florida. The Florida Senior Music and Art Conservatory coincides with the week-long general camp session. The charter bus will depart from the West Palm Beach Corps on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd at 7:00 A.M.

During the Covid pandemic year, the Village of Palm Spring partnered with the Lake Worth Corps in providing philanthropic services to local residents including, groceries, sponsoring children with Christmas toys through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, and most recently, with sending children to camp. As campers learn to swim, play sports, create music, and make art, their trained counselors will help them navigate the complicated emotions and struggles often associated with their lives back home.

Apart from luggage, toiletries, flashlights, insect repellant, and other camp supplies, the Village of Palm Springs paying 75% of the parent cost for 15 participants from the local community. The trip will be chaperoned by Lieutenant Crystal Porter, Officer of the Lake Worth Corps, Bandmaster Franklin Peynado, and West Palm Beach Corps Secretary, Olive Peynado.

On July 19 to 24 another group of 15 youth campers in the same age group will depart from the West Palm Beach Corps for Camp Keystone for the Florida Divisional Music and Arts Camp. Aside from indoor and outdoor fun activities, participants will be provided faith-based opportunities in a safe environment with 24-hour supervision by well-trained faculty and staff.

For more information, to volunteer, and/or make a financial contribution to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

