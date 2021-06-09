Junior League of the Palm Beaches Announces 2 College Scholarship Recipients

Hudson Hale

Daniel Freidin

Local high schoolers recognized with scholarships for their volunteering efforts in the community

Boca Raton, FL – Each year, the Junior League of the Palm Beaches (JLPB) offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan on attending college. The funds are earmarked to help cover any student expenses. Recipients of the scholarship can receive up to $2,500 in funding.

Hudson Hale from West Palm Beach and Daniel Freidin of Boca Raton were both awarded JLPB scholarships. Hale will be attending Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, this fall and Freidin will be attending University of Central Florida in Orlando starting this summer.

“Scholarship winners are chosen based on their commitment to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of others and improving the community through volunteering,” said Julie Rudolph, President of Junior League of the Palm Beaches. “These two young men are excellent examples of these pillars that also represent JLPB’s mission statement. We are honored to announce them as this year’s recipients.”

Now in its 80th year, the Junior League of the Palm Beaches is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The 700 volunteers dedicate more than 3,000 hours every year to training Junior League of the Palm Beaches members and supporting more than 20 community nonprofit partners. Membership is now open for the 2021-2022 year and will close on September 1, 2021.

For more information on the Junior League of the Palm Beaches, to become a member or to donate, please visit jlpb.org or call 561.689.7590.