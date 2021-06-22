Hundreds of fish found wash up in Boca Raton lakes

Large amounts of fish have been found washed up in lakes around Boca Raton. As reported by CBS 12 News, neighbors in Boca Square state that this started June 17. The neighbors claim that by June 19 piles of fish were on the lake’s shoreline.

Residents claim that they were forced to stay inside with doors and windows closed to avoid the stench. The City of Boca Raton has since sent staff members to assist residents with the dead fish. However, residents have voiced that they want the lake water tested further.

Neighbors and residents have continued to email local leaders about the incident. They received a statement from a member of the Municipal Services Department in Boca Raton.

“The City with the expertise of Allstate Resource Management has made the conclusion that the low oxygen levels in the lake (2 ppm) is the root cause of the fish kill. The City is looking into long-term solutions. We have scheduled Allstate Resource Management to clean up the existing dead fish in the lake on Monday, 6/21,” says Thomas Warner, stormwater operations manager with the Municipal Services Department in Boca Raton.“We are sorry for the great inconvenience and will keep you updated on the future progress of our long-term mitigation assessment.”

The lake continues to have dead fish floating, according to CBS 12 News. However, other animals and birds have cleaned up the area a bit.