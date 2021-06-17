AMANDA PERNA TO CO-CHAIR BREAST CANCER WALK

Chamber Member Update

American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of South Palm Beach welcomes Perna to their committee

Delray Beach, FL – June 10th – The American Cancer Society is proud to announce that Amanda Perna is the honorary co-chair of their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of South Palm Beach committee.

“They asked me and there was no hesitation; I just said yes!” said Amanda Perna. “If I can help bring attention to this amazing cause and help honor breast cancer survivors, I’m in!”

As owner and designer for two brands, The House of Perna and Neon Bohemians, Amanda is no stranger to the non-profit world. With a studio at the Arts Warehouse in Downtown Delray, she frequently dedicates her time to Delray Beach based non-profits such as the Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Delray Beach Library and spent a lot of time making and donating masks to frontline workers and over a hundred organizations across the US at the height of the pandemic.

American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager, Lindsay B Bennett, said “It was an absolute no brainer when I knew my event was in South Palm Beach. Amanda is so dedicated to spreading love and joy to everyone she interacts with. She loves Delray, Boca Raton, and Boynton Beach as her “home base” and gives her time and resources anytime she can. I’ve known Amanda for many years, and to have her as part of our committee means the world us in the American Cancer Society.”

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of South Palm Beach event will be held at Old School Square in Delray Beach on Saturday, October 9th. It will unite southern Palm Beach County communities to honor cancer survivors and caregivers touched by the disease, and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer. Registration will begin at 7 am. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation. If you are interested in getting involved, please go to www.makingstrideswalk.org/southpalmbeachfl or contact Lindsay B Bennett via [email protected].

Media Contact: Lindsay B Bennett

American Cancer Society

561.301.6028

[email protected]