Zvi Rafilovich, CPA, P.A. Announces Physical Move to Daszkal Bolton LLP Sunrise, FL Location

Chamber Member Update

As of January 1, 2021, Zvi Rafilovich, CPA, P.A. merged into Daszkal Bolton LLP, a top Florida accounting, audit and advisory services firm. Effective June 1, 2021, Zvi and his team will physically move only 6.4 miles from its offices at 2 S. University Dr. #327, Plantation, FL to Daszkal Bolton LLP’s offices located at 490 Sawgrass Corporate Pkwy STE 200, Sunrise, FL 33325. The Aventura office located at 20900 NE 30th Avenue, 8th Floor, Aventura, FL 33180 will remain open as part of the Daszkal Bolton LLP branches. The main contact phone number for Zvi Rafilovich will remain 954-921-0588. Zvi, Daszkal Bolton’s new International Tax Partner expects a smooth transition as his team continues to provide excellent service to its existing clients.

Zvi Rafilovich, a CPA for 25 years, advises multinational corporations on minimizing U.S. and foreign tax exposures, cross border direct and indirect tax matters, use of tax treaties, expansion strategies, dispositions and reorganizations, intercompany transfer pricing analysis, foreign tax credit and repatriation planning, ASC 740 reporting, FATCA, GILTI and FDII, IC-DISC’s, international estate planning, SEC issues, inbound tax structuring of investments in U.S., real property, pre-immigration planning, business formation, tax treatment of domestic and cross-border transactions, inbound and outbound business cross border tax issues and filings for FINCEN compliance. Zvi works with clients in many industries including real estate, hedge funds, health and medical, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, storage, franchises, manufacturing, science, technology, start-ups, food, hospitality, service industries, financial and legal.

Zvi is a CPA in Florida and Georgia; and he holds memberships in the American and Florida Institutes of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), (FICPA), International Tax Group (ITG), and the Israeli Business Group (BIG). Zvi obtained his Master in Taxation from Florida International University’s Alvah H. Chapman, Jr. Graduate School of Business. He has held leadership positions on the Executive Committees of the Florida Israel Business Forum (FIBF); the Steering Committee for Broward County’s annual Joint Tax and Estate Planning Seminar, and currently serves on the FICPA’s International Tax Conference Committee. Zvi speaks English, Hebrew, Spanish and French.

“International tax is a highly specialized area of tax and we are thrilled that Zvi and his team will join and bolster our already impressive international tax professionals. Daszkal Bolton is one of the premier International Tax groups in the area and expanding this team puts us at the forefront of South Florida’s increasingly sophisticated business community.” Michael Daszkal, Founder, Managing Partner Daszkal Bolton LLP.



About Daszkal Bolton LLP

Daszkal Bolton, LLP was Founded in 1992 in Boca Raton by Michael Daszkal and Jeff Bolton. Daszkal Bolton has a long history of standing alongside clients and working with them to grow and develop. What began with two partners has grown into a leading accounting and advisory firm in South Florida, serving clients in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, as well as around the country and world. Daszkal Bolton, LLP employs approximately 150 team-members and has offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale (Sunrise) and Jupiter. Daszkal Bolton, LLP continues to work with growth-oriented companies and non-for-profit organizations and high-net-worth families.