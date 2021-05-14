To-go Alcohol Becomes Permanent in Florida

To-go alcohol was allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with vaccinations being widely administered and a sense of normalcy returning, to-go alcohol from restaurants is a permanent feature in Florida.

The “safer at home” order signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis permitted to-go alcohol from restaurants. DeSantis will sign a new bill making this permanent on July 1.

Customers of restaurants will be able to take opened or closed bottles of wine home, with regular drinks not allowed to exceed 32 ounces.

The bill also cuts off to-go drink sales at midnight or whenever regular food service ends for the restaurant.