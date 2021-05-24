TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON OFFERS MULTIPLE PRIDE MONTH EVENTS & PROGRAMS

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL (May 20, 2021) In commemoration of June being Pride Month, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton has planned multiple options all month long for both in-person events at their Schaefer Family Campus (SFC) in east Boca and other locations in the area, as well as Virtual Beth Elprogramming to provide an opportunity for all who wish to learn about and support the LGBTQ+ community within our own Jewish community.

The temple is a welcoming and inclusive community not just during Pride Month, but 365 days a year.

“Temple Beth El celebrates Pride Month because of what it stands for and what we envision our community to be. Our Torah teaches us that each person is created in God’s image and challenges us to see the divinity in everyone. As the LGBTQ community celebrates Pride Month and remembers when, in June 1969, LGBTQ folks in New York stood up for themselves and called out to the world to embrace their humanity, we join in that effort. I am excited that our congregation will be offering opportunities for learning, to participate in community events, and to recognize and celebrate the LGBTQ members of our own community,” says Rabbi Greg Weisman.”

TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON PRIDE MONTH PROGRAMMING

LGBTQ+ Inclusion Lunch and Learn series with Rabbi Greg Weisman

Virtual Beth El : Tuesdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 – 12:00pm – 1:00 pm. Topics to include: LGBTQ+ Dignity and Allyship, Text study on Diversity, Dignity, and Community, LGBTQ+ Rights, The History of the LGBTQ+ community in the Reform movement, Beth El Pride Circle Members.

Free, open to all. You can Join the Zoom or watch on Livestream or YouTube.



Palm Beach Pride Market

In-person event: Saturday, June 5- 8:00 am – 1:00 pm, Bryant Park, Lake Worth Beach, Visit the Temple Beth El booth at this open-air community event and stop by to get a special gift to show your love and support.



Temple Beth El Pride Shabbat Evening Services at Schaefer Family Campus or Virtual With Guest Speaker: Matt Sprinzen

In-person or Virtual service: Friday, June 18 – 7:30 pm – 9: 00 pm. Services to be held in-person at Temple Beth El Schaefer family campus (masks required for unvaccinated attendees only.) or watch on Facebook Live, our Livestream, or on YouTube!



Stonewall Pride Street Festival and Parade

In-person event: Saturday, June 19- Wilton Manors. Temple Beth El will be participating in the Stonewall Pride Parade. All walkers must arrive by 6:00 pm. Registration required.



Pride Month: Yarn Bomb Project

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton is pleased to be part of a nationwide “Spread Love” project, a yarn bombing installation conceptualized by the well-known street artist, London Kaye. We are looking for volunteers to help with the construction and installation of handmade pieces that we will wrap around trees. No experience necessary. Registration and instruction information available online.

We hope you will join us as we celebrate Pride Month and LGBTQ+ inclusion this June! All events and programs are open to everyone in the community. For more information visit our website or call 561-391-8900.

About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton was founded in 1967 and has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth; the temple offers two newly expanded campuses which serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States to be built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a new Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org or call the Schaefer Family Campus at 561-391-8900, Beck Family Campus at 561-391-9091 or the Beth El Mausoleum at 561-391-8901.