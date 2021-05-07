St. Andrews’ Scots Host a “Signing Celebration” for School Athletes

Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton hosted a Signing Day Celebration for Student Athletes who committed to universities to continue in the pursue of their athletic career.

Emily Trieschmann, photo sourced from The Sun Sentinel.

Three students were featured in a recent article by The Sun Sentinel, including Emily Trieschmann (Florida State University- swimming), Devin Hines (Lafayette College- Basketball), and Ian Noble (University of Virginia- XCountry/Track).

Trieschmann injured her right shoulder during a routine practice and needed six months to recover which had the potential to ruin her college athletic career but was still able to commit to FSU.

“Signing day was a very exciting day that I was looking forward to,” Trieschmann said to The Sun Sentinel. “I had a lot of obstacles in my path leading up to signing day.”

Devin Hines, photo sourced from The Sun Sentinel.

Hines was being recruited throughout his junior and senior years of high school by schools such as Cornell University, Rice University, and Niagara University. Eventually, Hines signed with Lafayette College due to the connection he felt with Jarren Dyson, Lafayette’s coach.

“My parents and I were so excited we could not wait till the day I signed with them,” Hines said to The Sun Sentinel. “To this very day, it had been the best decision that I have made. I’m really excited about the opportunity to play basketball at a D1 school and at the same time get a great education at Lafayette.”

Ian Noble, photo sourced from The Sun Sentinel.

“The recruiting process this year was super chaotic for me,” Ian Noble said to The Sun Sentinel. “Missing all of the last track season due to COVID-19, I was stuck. With my coaches explaining to coaches how I was about to drop some really fast times, it was hard to get many top D1 schools to believe us.”

Noble is now looking forward to joining UVA after a phone call with Vin Lananna, new coach of the track team, after being set on Georgetown for years.