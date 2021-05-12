Lynn University’s Class of 2021 speaker embodies resilience

Lynn University has named Jada Diogostine as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2021, which will occur May 15.

Diogostine is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice with a minor in education. Diogostine is also a member of the Lynn Leadership Institute, Golden Key International Honour Society, a peer leader and a member of the student government.

The Class of 2021 commencement speaker Jada Diogostine.

“I have really enjoyed meeting new people from around the world and forming lifelong friendships,” said Diogostine. “I also had really great mentors that helped me throughout my time at Lynn.”

Originally from Belle Glade, Diogostine first heard of Lynn University while in high school under the guidance of the Women of Tomorrow program. She earned a full-ride scholarship through the Scholastic Achievement of Palm Beach County and was chosen out of several high school seniors in the county.

“I really liked Lynn because it felt like home when I visited,” said Diogostine. “I also really liked that the campus was close to my hometown.”

Every year, Lynn University selects a speaker from the graduating class. In recent years, the commencement speaker has been involved in student life on campus and has made a significant impact with their leadership positions. Diogostine will deliver her speech with a theme of resilience.

“The Class of 2021 has been through a unique college experience,” said Diogostine. “We are really resilient and I want the graduates to feel inspired.”

Diogostine is currently pursuing her master’s in Criminal Justice at Lynn. She plans on working with at-risk youth who do not have support from their family at home.

“My biggest advice is to step out of your comfort zone,” said Diogostine. “You never know what opportunities you might gain.”

During Diogostine’s short time at Lynn, she has made a big impact on student life. Her speech will inspire the Class of 2021 beyond graduation day.