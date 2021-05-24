Jeff Haines Named Comerica Bank Florida Market Private Wealth Regional Manager

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, Fla., May 24, 2021 – Comerica Incorporated announced today that Jeff Haines has been named Regional Manager, Private Wealthfor the Florida Market, reporting to National Director of Private Wealth Theresa de León.

In this role, Haines will lead Comerica’s Wealth Management growth throughout the Florida market, overseeing a team of Private Wealth advisors who will help clients with their wealth management needs through planning, investment management, private banking, trust services, insurance, and integrated financial solutions.

With close to 20 years of experience in wealth management, Haines most recently served as a regional managing director in South Florida for a national bank. He led private wealth management for three offices in South Florida. Prior to this role, he held various roles with increasing scope and responsibilities, including national practice leader for business owner planning.

Haines, a former estate and business planning attorney and certified public accountant, earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from the University of Maryland and also holds a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Baltimore.

A supporter of the arts, Haines has served on the Board of Directors of the Adrienne Arsht Center Foundation in Miami and NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale.



Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.3 billion as of March 31, 2021.