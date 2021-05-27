First Live, In-Person Recital Featured Students

From The Boys & Girls Club Who Took Violin Lessons Virtually During The Pandemic

Boca Raton, FL – The Symphonia’s youth outreach program, Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem, presented a live, in-person recital on May 25 featuring six children, ages 6-14, from the Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach, who took violin lessons virtually during the pandemic. This was the first time that the children were able to perform together in person in a recital, which took place at the Club.

The Symphonia’s Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem launched in 2017 and was held in-person at the Boys & Girls Club facility in Delray Beach. Grants allowed The Symphonia to continue the lessons virtually during the height of the pandemic. Grantors of the initial launch and subsequent programs include Impact 100 Palm Beach County, the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Fund through the Community Foundation of Palm Beach County and the Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County.

“The kids played beautifully and had obviously learned a great deal, even though their lessons had been virtual for the past year,” Annabel Russell, Executive Director of The Symphonia said. “They were delighted to be in person again to perform together for the first time since the pandemic.”

For more information on this program, visit thesymphonia.org or call 1-866-687-4201.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premiere chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.