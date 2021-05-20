Delray Beach man killed while walking to his apartment

A local Delray Beach resident was killed on May 16 while walking to his apartment in the afternoon. As reported by CBS 12 News, Jeffrey B. Alexander, a 71-year-old man, had parked his car and was walking out of the parking lot when the incident occurred.

Police state that 78-year-old Anita E. Epstein hit Alexander and an unoccupied Jaguar with her 2015 Honda Accord. Police also state that Epstein lost control of her vehicle during the accident and hit another unoccupied car before stopping.

Alexander died at the scene while Epstein received minor injuries. Police believe that Epstein was under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the accident.